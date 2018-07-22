GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (FDL)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 33.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,580,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after acquiring an additional 84,315 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3,888.3% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,018,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,744,000 after acquiring an additional 992,679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 600,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 89,565 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 103,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 280,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index opened at $28.80 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2623 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

