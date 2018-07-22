Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $97.55 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class A accounts for about 1.3% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $97,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,454,154,000 after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,266,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,350,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,117,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,177,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,150,837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,164,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,330.00 price objective (down from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,217.60.

Alphabet Inc Class A opened at $1,197.88 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Alphabet Inc Class A has a one year low of $918.60 and a one year high of $1,221.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.21 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $24.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.