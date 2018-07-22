Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of MGP Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $100,157.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,323.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $851,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,263.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,776 shares of company stock worth $8,970,981. Corporate insiders own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP Ingredients opened at $91.93 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $53.99 and a 12 month high of $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

