Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 16,778 Shares of Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 141.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Cambrex worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Cambrex in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cambrex in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Cambrex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Cambrex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cambrex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

NYSE CBM opened at $56.05 on Friday. Cambrex Co. has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.27.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. Cambrex had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambrex Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambrex news, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 40,000 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $1,987,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,845,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,742,207.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,500 shares of company stock worth $10,682,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

