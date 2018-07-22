Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Televisa SAB’s earnings. Grupo Televisa SAB also reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Televisa SAB.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TV shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa SAB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Televisa SAB traded down $0.25, hitting $20.01, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $27.37.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment is involved in the production of television programming and broadcasting of Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; the sale of advertising time on programs; and the production of television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States, as well as Internet business.

