GrubHub Inc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share (GRUB)

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for GrubHub in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.65. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.22 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRUB. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. MED upped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.93.

Shares of GRUB opened at $111.94 on Friday. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $120.07. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $290,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,699.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,906,152. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth $1,603,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth $2,290,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GrubHub by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $582,177,000 after buying an additional 260,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in GrubHub by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 150,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,797,000 after buying an additional 47,962 shares during the last quarter.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.