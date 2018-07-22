Green Dot Co. (GDOT) CEO Steven W. Streit Sells 7,974 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CEO Steven W. Streit sold 7,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $630,663.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,900.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Green Dot opened at $81.71 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $82.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Green Dot from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “$81.43” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,950,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

