Graham (GHC) versus Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Financial Contrast

Graham (NYSE: GHC) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Graham pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lincoln Educational Services does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Graham and Lincoln Educational Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $2.59 billion 1.17 $302.04 million N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services $261.85 million 0.16 -$11.48 million ($0.48) -3.44

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Lincoln Educational Services.

Volatility and Risk

Graham has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 12.14% 5.97% 3.45% Lincoln Educational Services -2.87% -18.57% -5.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Graham shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Graham and Lincoln Educational Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than Graham.

Summary

Graham beats Lincoln Educational Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels. The company also offers training, test preparation services, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals, as well as professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams for students; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three collages, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications; and screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems to customers across renewable energy, metals and metalworking, oil and gas, satellite antennae, and material handling sectors. The company also manufactures electrical components and assemblies for medical equipment, transportation, industrial, and appliance products. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional. It offers bachelor's degree, associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services, and business and information technology areas. The company operates 23 schools in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln College of New England, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and associated brand names. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in West Orange, New Jersey.

