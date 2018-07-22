Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (SZG)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SZG has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($44.12) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.38 ($51.04).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €39.80 ($46.82) on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €29.74 ($34.99) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

