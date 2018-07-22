Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $304.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2018 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $6.56 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $25.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $27.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.07.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group opened at $231.69 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $214.64 and a 1 year high of $275.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24,200.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 944,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 940,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,742,000 after acquiring an additional 501,354 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $109,184,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 560,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,754 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,520,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.