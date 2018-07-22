Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (EVK) a €32.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, equinet set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.44 ($40.52).

FRA:EVK opened at €31.39 ($36.93) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

