Global Social Chain (GSC) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $422,074.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003992 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000482 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00460992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00162996 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024064 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

