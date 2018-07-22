Gladstone Land (LAND) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.94. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter. Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth $130,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of March 31, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.57 per share.

