Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gladstone Investment earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.0033486766796 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GAIN. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

GAIN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 91,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.53. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.26.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 104.00%. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.