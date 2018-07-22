Gilead Sciences (GILD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $72.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.26.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $3,609,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,461,738.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $431,117.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,669 shares of company stock valued at $11,367,482 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

