Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.90 Million

Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $261.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.50 million and the lowest is $260.30 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $247.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROCK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 64,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,896. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

