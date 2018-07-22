Getty Realty (GTY) versus Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) Critical Review

Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Getty Realty pays out 77.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Getty Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Getty Realty has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Getty Realty and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getty Realty currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.97%. Given Getty Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getty Realty and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $120.15 million 9.38 $47.18 million $1.66 17.05 Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $5.05 billion 0.16 $97.76 million N/A N/A

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 38.13% 9.07% 4.72% Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 6.69% 14.14% 2.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Getty Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 824 properties and leased 78 properties from third-party landlords in 28 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. Its Investment and Development Properties business engages in the commercial exploitation, development, and lease of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping centers; lease and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

