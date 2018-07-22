General Electric (GE) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been assigned a $14.00 price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 18th. MED upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,732,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,278,731,000 after buying an additional 7,675,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,762,834,000 after buying an additional 20,275,020 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,672,000 after buying an additional 27,527,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,038,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,571,000 after buying an additional 1,193,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 15.2% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835,343 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

