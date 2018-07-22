General Electric (GE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE) released its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric updated its FY18 guidance to $1.00-1.07 EPS.

Shares of General Electric opened at $13.12 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. General Electric has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Electric stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.39.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

