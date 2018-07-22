Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.97. Generac posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.66 million. Generac had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,539,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 14,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $755,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,440.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,333. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.58. Generac has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

