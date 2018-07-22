Gener8 Maritime Inc (GNRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gener8 Maritime Inc (NYSE:GNRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

GNRT stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $550.40 million, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.07. Gener8 Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gener8 Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Gener8 Maritime by 91.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gener8 Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gener8 Maritime by 103.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Gener8 Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gener8 Maritime

Gener8 Maritime, Inc provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation services. As of March 14, 2018, it had a fleet of 30 vessels comprising 21 very large crude carriers, 6 Suezmaxes, 1 Aframax, and 2 Panamax tankers with a total carrying capacity of approximately 7.5 million deadweight tons.

