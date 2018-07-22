Gener8 Maritime Inc (GNRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gener8 Maritime Inc (NYSE:GNRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.
GNRT stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $550.40 million, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.07. Gener8 Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $6.94.
About Gener8 Maritime
Gener8 Maritime, Inc provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation services. As of March 14, 2018, it had a fleet of 30 vessels comprising 21 very large crude carriers, 6 Suezmaxes, 1 Aframax, and 2 Panamax tankers with a total carrying capacity of approximately 7.5 million deadweight tons.
