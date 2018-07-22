Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Receives $17.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $24.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GNK stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $20.07.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 39.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2,064.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

