Gems Price Up 7.7% This Week (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Gems has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $633,965.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including OEX and Gate.io. During the last week, Gems has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003895 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00452272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00162083 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00023992 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015759 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,488,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and OEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

