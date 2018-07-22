Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 554.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,428,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,458,000 after buying an additional 2,057,823 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth $85,388,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 10.4% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,131,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,614,000 after buying an additional 388,482 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 992,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,611,000 after buying an additional 283,580 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 82.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 514,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,744,000 after buying an additional 232,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FLIR. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $209,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $678,106.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,938.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.75. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.84 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

