Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $428,000 in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Stock

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,651,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 334,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 581,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $220,952.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,452.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt opened at $46.05 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.