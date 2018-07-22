Gatcoin Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (GAT)

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Gatcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Qryptos, Lykke Exchange and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Gatcoin has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gatcoin has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $1,086.00 worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004003 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00462252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00164081 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024588 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015945 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Gatcoin Profile

Gatcoin launched on December 16th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. The official website for Gatcoin is www.gatcoin.io . Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gatcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gatcoin

Buying and Selling Gatcoin

Gatcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, COSS and Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gatcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

