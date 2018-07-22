Gas Market Capitalization Hits $111.78 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Gas has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $111.78 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $11.04 or 0.00148459 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Binance, OKEx and Abucoins.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003949 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000480 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00459816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00163728 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015872 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Switcheo Network, Cobinhood, Bitbns, OKEx, Kucoin, DragonEX, Abucoins, Huobi, Coinnest, Koinex, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

