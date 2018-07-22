FY2019 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Boosted by Analyst

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for PACCAR in a report issued on Thursday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will earn $5.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.73.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.26.

PCAR opened at $62.75 on Friday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PACCAR by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 121,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,733,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $644,571.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $846,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $562,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

PACCAR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

