FY2019 EPS Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Raised by Seaport Global Securities (CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.37.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $215.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

CVGI opened at $7.09 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $229.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 389.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

