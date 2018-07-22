FY2018 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Lifted by Analyst

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $208.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,343,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,164,000 after acquiring an additional 72,501 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 31.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 319,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 76,435 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,903,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Waters bought 2,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Scott Smith, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

