FunFair Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One FunFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. In the last week, FunFair has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $131.16 million and $841,226.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About FunFair

FunFair’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,010,848,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Livecoin, Radar Relay, IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Binance, Ethfinex, C2CX, ZB.COM and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

