Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) PT Set at €52.50 by Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €52.50 ($61.76) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s previous close.

FPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.80 ($52.71).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub opened at €41.20 ($48.47) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

