Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) PT Set at €52.50 by Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €52.50 ($61.76) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s previous close.

FPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.80 ($52.71).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub opened at €41.20 ($48.47) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

