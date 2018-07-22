Fred Alger Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV)

Fred Alger Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 296,280 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Cotiviti were worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cotiviti during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cotiviti by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cotiviti during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cotiviti by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,592,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cotiviti by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Beaulieu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $222,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $1,028,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,575,550. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

COTV opened at $44.41 on Friday. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Cotiviti had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $219.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Cotiviti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cotiviti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Leerink Swann lowered Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.75 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

