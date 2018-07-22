Fred Alger Management Inc. Has $25.97 Million Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

Fred Alger Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,052,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,459 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $25,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $210,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $338,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,829,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,431,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.17 million. ACI Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

