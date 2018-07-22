Franklin Electric (FELE) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of Franklin Electric opened at $46.70 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.73 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.97%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $48,913.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $30,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,056 shares of company stock valued at $274,952 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128,965 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

