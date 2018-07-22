Franklin Covey (FC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.00

News stories about Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Covey earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 44.3745987100464 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Franklin Covey traded down $0.55, reaching $24.40, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 38,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,746. The stock has a market cap of $339.36 million, a PE ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $50.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.78 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Franklin Covey news, EVP Scott Jeffery Miller sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,501.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,549.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

