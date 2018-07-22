Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, June 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th.

Shares of Franklin Covey traded down $0.55, hitting $24.40, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 38,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.78 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Jeffery Miller sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,501.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,549.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 2,018.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 164,456 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

