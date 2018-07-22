François R. Roy Sells 25,000 Shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc (NEPT) Stock

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc (TSE:NEPT) Director François R. Roy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00.

Shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources stock opened at C$3.69 on Friday. Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.86 and a twelve month high of C$5.94.

About Neptune Technologies & Bioressources

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc, a nutrition products company, produces and commercializes nutraceutical products and turnkey solutions primarily for omega-3 softgel capsules and liquids. It offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils, as well as pet supplements.

