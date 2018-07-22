Franco Nevada (FNV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FNV. Macquarie cut shares of Franco Nevada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Franco Nevada opened at $74.56 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 15.28 and a beta of -0.02. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $86.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.26 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 2,358.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

