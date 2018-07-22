Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 18,150 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 75.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Total System Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Total System Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in Total System Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Total System Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Total System Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Total System Services from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Total System Services from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Total System Services in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Total System Services from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Total System Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

Shares of Total System Services opened at $89.57 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $91.67.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $987.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,308,739.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,981.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

