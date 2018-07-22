Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 643,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,006,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,878,000 after buying an additional 204,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,762,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,083,000 after buying an additional 548,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Societe Generale set a $46.50 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

