Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Position Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of Fox Factory worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $407,505.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,570.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,660. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

