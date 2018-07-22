Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stake in Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,073 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Quality Systems were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QSII. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quality Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Quality Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Quality Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Quality Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quality Systems by 52.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quality Systems alerts:

NASDAQ QSII opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Quality Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Quality Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Quality Systems, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quality Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Quality Systems to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quality Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Quality Systems in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Quality Systems Profile

Quality Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets software and services that automate various aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records for medical and dental practices in the United States. The company's NextGen division provides integrated clinical, financial, and connectivity solutions for ambulatory and dental provider organizations.

Read More: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Quality Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quality Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.