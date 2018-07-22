Foundry Partners LLC Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Fidelity Southern Co. (LION)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,195 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Southern were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,841,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,947,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 41,372 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LION shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of Fidelity Southern opened at $24.90 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $673.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.20. Fidelity Southern Co. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $73.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.68%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity Southern Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Bockel sold 16,000 shares of Fidelity Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $366,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 987 shares of company stock worth $23,619. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

