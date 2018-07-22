Foundry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 299,800 Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 299,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 407.2% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 706,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,701,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 128,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 4,799.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

In other Safety Income & Growth news, Chairman Jay Sugarman bought 5,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marcos Alvarado bought 10,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $199,354.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 53,675 shares of company stock valued at $967,735 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $18.47 on Friday. Safety Income & Growth Inc has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Safety Income & Growth had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. equities research analysts forecast that Safety Income & Growth Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

About Safety Income & Growth

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The Company seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases.

