Fortis Inc (FTS) Holdings Reduced by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,065 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Fortis were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Fortis by 37.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,581,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,159 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 20.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,308,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,471 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,583,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,561,000 after purchasing an additional 410,185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fortis by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,964,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,437,000 after buying an additional 299,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Fortis by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 469,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of -0.24. Fortis Inc has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.