Fortinet (FTNT) Upgraded to Buy by Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.52.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet opened at $67.98 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.71. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $68.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $81,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,898.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $211,755.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,694,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,025,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,214 shares of company stock worth $5,052,515 in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Fortinet by 4,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 544.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.