Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) to report $63.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.76 million and the highest is $64.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full year sales of $277.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.48 million to $280.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $336.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $339.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. FBN Securities began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $140,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 17,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $515,438.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Forescout Technologies by 67,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forescout Technologies opened at $37.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Forescout Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

