Fluidigm (FLDM) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.10

Media headlines about Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fluidigm earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.3227128858817 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Fluidigm traded up $0.28, reaching $6.56, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 137,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.40. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 3.03.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 98.85% and a negative net margin of 55.66%. research analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLDM. ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

In related news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 121,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $583,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 550,639 shares of company stock worth $2,871,053. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

