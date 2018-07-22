Flowserve (FLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $42.00 price objective on Flowserve and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $919.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,926,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 185,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 24,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 137,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares during the last quarter.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

